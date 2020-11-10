Ravens sign former Packers CB Tramon Williams, place CB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve

The Ravens signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams on Tuesday after placing rookie cornerback Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.
Williams, 37, is a 13-year veteran who hasn’t played in the NFL since the Packers' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s NFC championship game. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Williams played in 16 games with the Packers last season, making seven starts, and recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
A 2010 Pro Bowl selection, Williams has 564 tackles, 34 interceptions, 152 pass breakups, 4½ sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries in 199 career games. The Louisiana Tech product won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay in 2010, a season in which he had 55 tackles, six interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Dorsey, an undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona, dislocated his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Dorsey has appeared in six games this season but has played just four defensive snaps. The Ravens had already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season.
The Ravens also announced the signings of offensive tackle R.J. Prince and defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad.