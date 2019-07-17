Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Miles Boykin: The third-round pick is, for now, the Ravens’ only unsigned draft pick and one of just three players taken after the second round who have yet to sign their rookie contract. There’s a lot to work with: At the NFL scouting combine, he rated in the 94th percentile or higher among wide receivers in wingspan, vertical jump and broad jump, all while running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at nearly 6-4, 220 pounds. But until he develops into a more well-rounded receiver, NFL cornerbacks will know what to look out for. According to Pro Football Focus, nearly half of his 867 receiving yards for Notre Dame last season came on simple go routes and out routes.