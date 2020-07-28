Ravens training camp starts today. Here’s how it’s going to work.

During the season, practice squads — which under the new collective bargaining agreement were set to expand from 10 players to 12 in 2020 — for each team will be increased to 16 players to account for any positive COVID-19 tests. Teams will be permitted to replace a player on the reserve list with a member of their practice squad. Once the player on the reserve list is medically cleared, the substitute player can be moved back to the practice squad without clearing waivers, which is the customary protocol.