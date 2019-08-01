Ravens bring back defensive back/special teams performer Brynden Trawick

The Ravens brought back a familiar face Thursday, signing defensive back/special teamer Brynden Trawick, who played his first three of six NFL seasons in Baltimore.
Trawick, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after one year with the Oakland Raiders.
Long considered a special teams standout, all of his playing time with the Titans in 2018 came in that area, as he appeared on 81.2% of their special teams snaps. In his first season with the Titans he made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Trawick began his career with the Ravens, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with them over his first three NFL seasons.