Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Tight end

According to ESPN, his rookie-year mark of 11.0 yards per target is the second highest for a tight end since 2007 — behind only O.J. Howard’s in 2017 and ahead of those of Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, among others. Given how impressive the 6-foot-5 Andrews looked at mandatory minicamp, it shouldn’t be long before he’s considered one of the NFL’s top tight ends.