Five takeaways and more reactions from the first week of Ravens training camp

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The first goal of any team in its first week of training camp is to avoid major injuries. In that regard, the Ravens were successful.

But the first gathering of the entire team for what is in earnest the start of the new season was also revealing. There was quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken working on a new scheme. There was the defense wreaking havoc as usual. And, of course, there was the on-field introduction of new star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who practiced in front of fans for the first time as a Raven in Owings Mills and at M&T Bank Stadium.

Advertisement

The next step in the process will include players practicing in pads for the first time beginning Monday.

But here’s a look at nine takeaways from the Ravens’ first week of training camp practices.

Advertisement

Beckham has been ramping up slowly

The Ravens’ first regular-season game is still 41 days away. In other words, don’t expect Beckham to rush things.

The 30-year-old receiver is entering his ninth season in the NFL and is participating in his first training camp since 2021 — a feeling he called “strange” — after missing last year as he continued to work his way back from his second career ACL tear, suffered during Super Bowl 56 in February 2022. While he had his best performance of camp during Saturday’s session at M&T Bank Stadium, where he had a couple of catches, including a diving grab on the sideline, he’s still early in the process of getting back to full speed.

What kind of impact he’ll have remains to be seen, though Harbaugh isn’t too worried about it — for now.

“I think Odell’s got a really good plan,” Harbaugh said. “He looks a little better every day. … I expect nothing but classic Odell Beckham Jr. He’s a hard worker. He’s very conscientious about what he does. So I have no concerns about that at all.”

The Ravens perhaps also benefit from the familiarity Beckham has with Monken, as the two worked together in Cleveland in 2019, which is also the last time Beckham topped 1,000 yards in receiving in a season.

“What helps is knowing Odell’s personality — knowing his skillset, [too],” Monken said. “We’re also talking [about] four years ago, but I do think it helps [knowing] what Odell does well, how to communicate with him, how he likes to be coached and included, which he does [like to be]. … He wants to be a part of a winning team and be a part of that – a huge part of that – [by] touching the football and helping our team win.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., runs through drills on the first day of 2023 training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

No wristband for Jackson

Much has been made about Jackson operating in a new system under Monken, specifically Jackson having more control over play calling at the line of scrimmage and more input on the scheme.

One very visible difference is the quarterback operating without a wristband to call plays.

Advertisement

“He wants to call it and haul it,” Jackson said of Monken. “So that’s what it’s been so far.”

Why the change?

“He has to hear what I say. He has to process the call. He has to regurgitate to the players. He has to get the cadence,” Monken said. “We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy — you just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls.”

What’s Jackson’s assessment after the first week, sans wristband?

“I feel like we’re moving along in the right direction,” he said Saturday. “I’m processing everything fast, and our guys. … I feel like our guys are ready. They’re going to have something to prove.”

After signing a five-year extension worth a reported $260 million that makes him the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, so will Jackson.

Advertisement

Ravens linebacker Kelle Sanders, left, and tight end Isaiah Likely run a drill during training camp Thursday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

A lot to like about Likely

Mark Andrews rightfully gets all the attention at tight end, but Isaiah Likely has been impressive through the early stages of camp.

The Ravens have talked about using him more frequently and that has played out through the first week.

Saturday, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley connected with Likely on a deep crossing route after the tight end got behind linebacker Kristian Welch. On another play, Likely scooted by linebacker Roquan Smith for a touchdown. Earlier in the week, he made a spectacular diving one-handed catch down the seam.

He should benefit as well from the fact that Monken used a lot of two-tight end sets at Georgia with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, with Bowers many times splitting out wide.

Last season, Likely had 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games, though most of that came when Andrews was injured or didn’t play. Whether the 6-foot-4, 241-pound 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina can match or surpass those totals this year remains to be seen, but he’s at least been getting a good amount of looks so far and has mostly delivered.

“High expectations for Isaiah Likely. Nothing but the highest,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a talented guy, works super hard. He had his best day today [Saturday]. He just works to get better every day. It should be a big year for him.”

Advertisement

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews works out during Saturday's practice. (Nick Wass/AP)

Andrews still Jackson’s safety blanket

For all the offensive weapons the Ravens have added, Jackson still likes throwing to Andrews, especially when all else fails.

It happened again Saturday. With Jackson scrambling to his right, the quarterback directed Andrews back toward the middle of the end zone and hit him for the score.

“Mark and I have had that connection, like we always do, ever since our rookie season,” Jackson said. “Going back to the Chargers game [in 2018], it’s always been the same thing — that’s my boy. We’re going to make things happen on the field that people have never seen.”

As for how the tight end will handle having his numbers potentially cut into, Andrews says it won’t bother him.

That will be worth watching, as Jackson and Andrews often freelanced in years past. But it’s also possible that Monken, a grizzled veteran, won’t acquiesce.

“You do things the right way, you play the right way, the balls will come to you,” Andrews said. “But at the same time, it’s important to spread the ball out. I know that the guys that we have on this roster are able to get open, make the big-time catches and do all of those different things. So again, just being a team guy, I just want to win games. That’s all that matters to me.”

Advertisement

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison hits the pads during the first day of training camp Wednesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Defense has been disruptive

Unsurprisingly, the defense has performed stoutly so far, especially up front.

On Saturday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce beat rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu on a play-action pass and got his hands on the throw. One play later, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was there when Jackson ran a play-action bootleg. Two plays later, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker David Ojabo chased down Jackson on the outside.

With players only in guardian helmets and pads and the priority on safety, second-year coordinator Mike Macdonald could only get so much of a read on his defense, but was pleased with what he saw.

“You look at it right now, we’re looking for technique, effort, execution, [and] that sort of thing,” he said, adding that the pass rush will be easier to evaluate once the full pads come on this week.

In the secondary, meanwhile, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton have stood out with their usual shutdown abilities.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Arnour-Davis, Kevon Seymour and Brandon Stephens have also made some nice plays, but have been inconsistent on occasion.

Advertisement

“We’ve got some stalwart pieces in there, but there’s a lot of opportunity as well for the guys that we just brought along,” Macdonald said. “That’s all we’re asking them to do is just embrace it and get after it when they get out there. I think you’re seeing the unit come together over time.”

Honorable mention

Tyler Huntley has looked better than veteran Josh Johnson in the battle for the backup quarterback job. That was especially true Saturday, with Huntley completing all five of his passes during an 11-on-11 period, which included a pretty back shoulder throw down the sideline to Tarik Black.

“He looked really good,” Harbaugh said. “All the quarterbacks looked really good, but Tyler Huntley had another really big day. I think he’s been locked in every single day.”

Zay Flowers has been featured prominently throughout training camp and has been used in a variety of roles, including both catching and running the ball. He sat out practice Friday and Saturday with a stomach illness but is expected back on the field Monday.

When will running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Rashod Bateman be back? Both are on the physically unable to perform list, albeit for very different reasons. Bateman is still dealing with the long lingering effects of last year’s season-ending Linsfranc surgery, a notoriously nagging injury. Still, he could be on the field in about a week. Dobbins’ situation, as Harbaugh noted, is more complex given his unhappiness over his contract situation. He has been around the facility, in meetings and made regular appearances on the sideline, but if he’s not back practicing by mid-August, that could be more worrisome.

New long snapper Tyler Ott has fit right in, a blessing for the Ravens after Nick Moore suffered a season-ending Achilles tear just before the start of camp. The 31-year-old Harvard alum missed last season because of shoulder surgery, but his 85 games of experience appears to have made for an easy transition for a special teams unit that is one of the best in the NFL.

Advertisement

Last year, punter Jordan Stout regularly boomed kicks during training camp. Then, he fizzled a bit once the season began, with his average of 45.93 yards ranking 24th in the NFL. This year, he’s back to pounding the ball.