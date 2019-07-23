Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Specialists

In seven NFL seasons, Tucker is 237-for-263 overall on field-goal attempts, a 90.1% success rate. When Morten Andersen, the most recent of the four kickers inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, made his 237th field goal, he’d already missed 43 more kicks than Tucker. When Robbie Gould, the second-most accurate kicker ever, hit No. 237, he’d already missed 12 more than Tucker. Perhaps just as impressive, Tucker is the only active kicker who ranks in the top 25 all time in extra-point accuracy (99.587%, fifth best).