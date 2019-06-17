Ravens to hold 14 open training camp practices, including two vs. Jaguars

The Ravens will hold 14 free and open practices at the team’s Under Armour Performance Center this training camp, the team announced Monday.

The Owings Mills facility can host nearly 2,000 fans per day, and starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, parking passes can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit baltimoreravens.com/trainingcamp or the Ravens’ mobile app to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.

The Ravens’ first full-team practice will be held July 25. The final date for fans attending training camp is Aug. 13. A free and open practice at M&T Bank Stadium, which will conclude with the Ravens’ annual Fireworks Night, has been scheduled for July 27.

The Ravens also will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for two joint practices on Aug. 5-6. The team will participate in joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, but those dates have not yet been announced.

The Ravens open their preseason Aug. 8 against the Jaguars in Baltimore and host the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 15. Their schedule concludes with two road games: against the Eagles on Aug. 22 and against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 29.

