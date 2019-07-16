Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Running back and fullback

Mark Ingram: Even as a running back, the two-time Pro Bowl selection should help the Ravens and Jackson transition to a more prolific passing team. Over eight years in New Orleans, Ingram was targeted 286 times and caught 228 passes for 1,598 yards and five touchdowns, with two passes intercepted. Put another way, when passing to Ingram, Saints quarterbacks (mostly the legendary Drew Brees) had a passer rating of 92.9; last season, it was 89.8. Compare that with the mediocre marks of the Ravens’ top three wide receivers last season: a 75.4 rating when targeting Willie Snead IV, 77.6 with John Brown and 74.0 with Michael Crabtree. Ingram is too talented a runner to be overburdened with receiving responsibilities, but he did finish with 400-plus-yard seasons in 2015 and 2017. Ray Rice, in 2012, was the last Ravens running back to finish with over 400 receiving yards in a season.