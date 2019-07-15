Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Quarterback

He oversaw a 14-play, 60-yard drive for a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons, completing two of four passes but appearing unwilling to keep the ball (and risk injury) on zone-read plays. A week later, facing third-and-22 and then fourth-and-22 in overtime after the Kansas City Chiefs knocked Jackson out of the game, he went 0-for-2. But the 29-year-old has been consistent and productive in preseason and practice settings, and what more can you ask of a backup?