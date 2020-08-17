xml:space="preserve">
The Ravens hold their first open training camp practice today. Here’s everything you need to know.

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2020 5:00 AM

With the NFL preparing to begin its regular season in less than a month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ravens will hold their first open training camp practice Monday.

The team officially opened training camp July 28, along with the rest of the NFL, but Monday will mark the first of 14 padded practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. Monday’s 9 a.m. session is the first of 17 Ravens practices overall over the next three weeks. The team will have just three days off — Thursday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30 — ahead of the Sept. 5 deadline for 53-man-roster cuts.

Here’s what you need to know to get up to speed.

Follow along

For up-to-the-minute updates on training camp, including scenes from practice, follow reporters Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer), Childs Walker (@ChildsWalker) and Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) and columnist Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) on Twitter.
Story lines to watch

After weeks of meetings and walk-throughs, the stakes will rise Monday with the first of 17 Ravens practices. Every drill, every repetition, will take on more importance this year; there are no preseason games to put on tape before roster cuts are due.

[More from sports] Projecting the Ravens 53-man roster as full practices begin: Who makes the cut?

This camp, like the offseason that preceded it, is unlike any other. The Ravens have holes to address and depth charts to sort, but the biggest question facing their talented roster might be whether COVID-19 touches it. With Week 1 less than a month away, here are the seven story lines that will shape training camp.

Coronavirus protocols and opt-outs

Ravens head team physician Dr. Andrew Tucker last week outlined the team’s coronavirus protocols and spoke at length about the heart condition linked to COVID-19. The league and NFL Players Association agreed to continue daily testing through Sept. 5, the union announced last week.

No Ravens starters opted out of the 2020 season for health and safety reasons by the NFL’s Aug. 6 deadline, leaving offensive tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver and returner De’Anthony Thomas as the team’s only players to have their contracts toll to 2021. Here’s the full league-wide list of the players choosing to sit out.

Roster battles

The Ravens have a core of Pro Bowl stars and several returning starters on both sides of the ball, but they are still looking to fill a few holes in what they otherwise believe to be a championship-level roster. Here are four position battles to watch.

53-man-roster projection

The Ravens will go into their first full practices of 2020 with enviable talent and depth at most positions. But that doesn’t mean coach John Harbaugh and his staff face an easy task as they prepare to name starters and fill out the last few spots on the team’s 53-man roster.

[More from sports] Orioles rally against Max Scherzer, but fall short after late error in 6-5 loss to Nationals

Here’s a look at how the Ravens might trim their roster from 80 to 53 by the first weekend in September.

Preston’s takes

Columnist Mike Preston offers his view ahead of the Ravens’ 2020 season.

Position previews

During the offseason, The Baltimore Sun took a position-by-position look at the Ravens’ roster.

