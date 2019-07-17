Advertisement

Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Position-by-position breakdowns

By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 17, 2019 | 1:18 PM

After more than a month of inactivity, football is approaching fast.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held July 25. Their first preseason game is Aug. 8 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Final cuts for the 53-man active roster are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.

Training camp will help shape the roster before the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Dolphins in Miami. As practice nears, The Baltimore Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Ravens’ roster, including breakdowns of all 90 players.

Position breakdowns

Monday, July 15: Quarterback

Tuesday, July 16: Running back and fullback

Wednesday, July 17: Wide receiver

Thursday, July 18: Tight end

Friday, July 19: Offensive line

Saturday, July 20: Defensive line

Sunday, July 21: Linebacker

Monday, July 22: Cornerback

Tuesday, July 23: Safety

Latest Ravens

Wednesday, July 24: Special teams

