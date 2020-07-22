Ravens training camp preview: After trading Hayden Hurst, ‘opportunity looms’ for third tight end spot

While Hurst struggled with a foot injury in his rookie season and didn’t provide the immediate impact the team had hoped for, he showed flashes of his reliable hands and speed, and accounted for as many offensive snaps (457) as Andrews, his 2018 draft mate. Tight ends are featured prominently in Roman’s offense — each tight end appeared in at least 40% of offensive snaps last season — and Hurst’s departure seemingly opens up a roster spot for one of the team’s young players.