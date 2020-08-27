Ravens practice but cancel afternoon meetings in wake of nationwide sports boycotts

Wednesday also marked the four-year anniversary of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Kaepernick, who said at the time that he didn’t want “to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” later knelt during the anthem to protest police brutality in America, sparking a movement throughout the league and professional sports.