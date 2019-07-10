Ravens training camp passes to go on sale Thursday

WNBA: Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Phoenix Mercury (7-6) beat the host Washington Mystics, 91-68, on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games. The Mystics’ loss came in front of an announced crowd of 15,377, which consisted primarily of campers from the Washington area for the team’s annual “camp day” at Capital One Arena. Tianna Hawkins (Maryland) paced Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Ariel Atkins added 14 points. The Mystics lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after breaking her nose during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday. She’s averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.