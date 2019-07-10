Ravens training camp passes to go on sale Thursday

Parking passes for open Ravens training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills will go on sale Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m.
Passes can be claimed by visiting BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis and will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.
Additionally, training camp practices will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.
This year’s training camp will feature 14 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to host nearly 2,000 fans per day. The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held July 25. The final date for fans attending training camp is Aug. 13.
Additionally, for the ninth-consecutive year, the Ravens have scheduled an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium, which will feature the organization’s annual Fireworks Night on July 27. Tickets to this event are free and can also be claimed via BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App.
Major League Lacrosse: The Chesapeake Bayhawks, who will host the MLL All-Star Game on July 27 at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, had 10 players chosen annual showcase, including their entire starting attack of Colin Heacock, Steele Stanwick and Lyle Thompson. The Bayhawks also had three offensive midfielders picked in Matt Abbott, Nick Mariano and Brendan Bomberry. Goalie Niko Amato and close defenseman Jesse Bernhardt will be joined on that end of the field by long-stick midfielder C.J. Costabile and short-stick midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen. Atlanta Blaze faceoff specialist Alex Woodall (Towson, St. Mary’s) and Boston Cannons short stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich (Towson, Kent Island) are among a handful of rookies in the showcase.
— Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group
WNBA: Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Phoenix Mercury (7-6) beat the host Washington Mystics, 91-68, on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games. The Mystics’ loss came in front of an announced crowd of 15,377, which consisted primarily of campers from the Washington area for the team’s annual “camp day” at Capital One Arena. Tianna Hawkins (Maryland) paced Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Ariel Atkins added 14 points. The Mystics lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after breaking her nose during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday. She’s averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.
NHL: The Washington Capitals signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a three-year, entry-level contract. Protas’ contract will carry an average annual value of $716,666. The Capitals selected Protas with their third-round pick (91st-overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (Maryland) was named to MLS Homegrown Game. Players from the youth national teams of the United States and Canada will represent the league in the annual showcase and will take on Chivas de Guadalajara’s under-20 team on July 30 at 5 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.