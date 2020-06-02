Ravens will stay in Owings Mills for training camp amid coronavirus pandemic

The Ravens will hold training camp in Owings Mills this summer, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Under an NFL mandate that the league reportedly plans to announce soon, teams must hold training camp at their main practice facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ravens have held camp at their team facility in Baltimore County since 2011.
But team president Dick Cass had left open the possibility of moving training camp to an out-of-state site, given state and local restrictions. In a conference call last month hosted by United Way of Central Maryland, Cass said that the organization would consider “all options." He added: “When we think about the option of trying to move our training camp outside Maryland, we don’t like that option. We think that we can conduct training camp safely in Maryland.”
Ravens players, coaches and officials have worked remotely since mid-March, but the team reopened its Under Armour Performance Center last Tuesday. Under NFL rules, the Ravens aren’t allowed to have more than 75 staff members or contractors in the building under the first phase of the league’s reopening plan. Only rehabilitating players are allowed to return to the facility.
Cass and team officials remain optimistic that training camp will start, as scheduled, in late July. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday ordered the county to start the process of reopening but urged residents to continue to stay home when possible.