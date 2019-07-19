Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Offensive line

Jermaine Eluemunor: The 2017 fifth-round pick saw first-team repetitions at left guard during mandatory minicamp, but coach John Harbaugh sent him into the offseason with the reminder that to “practice like he needs to practice and play,” he first needs to work himself into shape. Eluemunor doesn’t have the leanest frame, but he performed admirably as a stopgap left tackle duty last season. If he doesn’t make the Ravens’ season-opening 53-man roster, another team might make space for him on theirs.