Ravens observations on ‘work in progress’ offense, Jalyn Armour-Davis filling in, running back value and more

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line hit on the snap during training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Thursday was a light day at The Castle as practice resembled an end-of-the-week walk-through.

A more relaxed workout was mixed in with some fan interactions. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken continued his post-practice tradition of playing catch with a fan in the crowd, with kids scrambling for the opportunity. Monken sometimes will even pick a kid from the crowd and have them play catch with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“They come out here wearing our players’ jerseys. I mean, how cool is that?” Monken said. “Our players get to live out their dream and get paid for something they’ve been playing since they were little kids like them. That’s Todd Monken at 8 years old that was dying to get an autograph and meet his favorite player.”

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., back in action Thursday with his hair freshly dyed Ravens purple, also took time to play catch with fans while the special teams units practiced. Despite the light day, Beckham gave fans something to cheer about, connecting with Jackson on a deep reception in the corner of the end zone.

However, even with all the fun, Monken is not thrilled with how his offense is shaping up in the early stages of camp.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’re not nearly where we need to be, and we shouldn’t be, it’s early in camp, but we got a lot of work to do.”

Here are some other observations from Day 10 of camp:

Fans wave to Ravens players while crossing the end zone during training camp Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Jalyn Armour-Davis gets the nod

Earlier in the week, pass game coordinator-secondary coach Chris Hewitt said cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis might be in the mix to start opposite Marlon Humphrey despite the team signing Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $6 million.

In the first practice since Ya-Sin suffered a lower body injury, the second-year player out of Alabama assumed the majority of the first-team repetitions.

With the relaxed nature of practice, there wasn’t much to gather from Armour-Davis’ day. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said the 2022 fourth-round draft pick is a capable replacement should Ya-Sin be sidelined for an extended period of time.

“Jalyn is a guy that we were really excited [about] when we drafted him,” he said. “He’s got a lot of ability, and he’s a very smart player. He’s versatile; he can play multiple spots. This is an opportunity for him to go show what he can do and see if he can earn himself a job.”

Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens (21) and inside linebacker Josh Ross (51) run between padded towers while practicing pursuit during training camp Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

J.K. Dobbins still missing

Monken also addressed J.K. Dobbins’ continued absence from camp as the running back remains on the physically unable to perform list.

“We’d love to have J.K. out there, there’s no question about it,” Monken said. “We look forward to when he does get out there. I don’t control that. What I control is what we do each day on the practice field and we’ll be excited when he gets back.”

While Dobbins and other running backs across the league have expressed feeling undervalued recently, Monken says it’s still an important position group.

“The running backs we have are highly valued to me,” he said. “I think any player that makes an NFL roster is highly valued. That’s a fact — they’re one of the best in the world. I don’t care — you’re 53 to one — you’re one of the best in the world. Elite.”

Like coach John Harbaugh, Monken said he talks to his running back “every day” and looks forward to having him back in action.

“He has a big smile on his face,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say. He’s here every day, so when he’s out there, we’ll be fired up he’s out there.”

Injury report

Outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s session early, but several others sat out, including Ya-Sin, safety Geno Stone (ankle) and rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Dobbins, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (hip) still remain on the PUP list.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (knee), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and long snapper Nick Moore (Achilles tendon) are still on the non-football injury list.

Harbaugh is set to speak to reporters again following Friday’s practice.