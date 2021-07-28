Ravens training camp observations on backup quarterbacks, new-look offensive line, Marquise Brown, J.K. Dobbins and more

The Ravens had snap issues during much of last season, and Wednesday’s camp showed there’s still more work to be done. Former Ravens and current Miami Dolphins center Matt Skura was benched in November after two straight games of bad snaps. Patrick Mekari replaced Skura, but he too had his fair share of struggles, which included snapping the ball over Jackson’s head during the divisional-round playoff lost to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson suffered a concussion while trying to retrieve the ball near the end zone.