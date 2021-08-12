Ravens training camp observations on Sammy Watkins’ dominance, a heated John Harbaugh, Kevin Zeitler and more

But generally, there was little that the Ravens’ cornerbacks and safeties could do to stop the streak. Devin Duvernay’s acceleration left safety Geno Stone in his rearview mirror on an out-breaking route. Jaylon Moore made a diving catch of a ball that cornerback Davontae Harris nearly picked off. Sammy Watkins beat cornerback Marcus Peters three times: first on a back-shoulder fade; then on an in-breaking route that looked to Peters as if he were running a similar vertical route; and finally on a jump ball in which he just beat Peters to the apex.