Ravens training camp observations as Lamar Jackson, offense excel in red zone and CB 2 competition heats up | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., (3) stands in front of quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Tuesday marked the first time this summer that we saw a Ravens training camp staple, one-on-ones.

While the drill normally results in catches for the offense, the defensive backs were right on their heels, breaking up passes and making the offense work every play. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis continued a strong camp.

“He’s climbing. Every day is a new day, and we want to make sure that every day that he comes out, he’s on point, and he’s doing all the things that we’re asking him to do and grade out in the positive and not the negative,” pass game coordinator/ secondary coach Chris Hewitt said. “We fine these guys every time they have a negative play.”

Hewitt broke news during his post-practice media session, saying Armour-Davis might be in the mix for the second starting cornerback spot opposite standout Marlon Humphrey.

“Right now, we got Marlon,” he said. “He’s solidified himself as one of the corners. And then we’ve got Rock [Ya-Sin], who right now, he’s got the nod, but Jalyn Armour-Davis, he’s pushing him right now as well. I look for big things from him coming up. It’s gonna be a competition throughout training camp.”

In other one-on-one highlights, 2023 first-round draft pick Zay Flowers broke the ankles of Corey Mayfield Jr. on a deep corner post for a nice catch. The defense quickly responded as cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly beat Shemar Bridges to the spot on a deep ball to secure an interception.

Here are a few more observations from a competitive day at The Castle:

Humphrey vs Agholor

With Odell Beckham Jr. sitting out one-on-ones, the premier matchup pitted 2019 All-Pro selection Marlon Humphrey against wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The first round went to Humphrey, who was in lockstep with the February 2018 Super Bowl champion, breaking up a deep pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The receiver stepped up in the next round, beating Humphrey on a deep in route and snagging a nice ball after stumbling.

Agholor has emerged as a red zone threat for the Ravens, saying after practice how comfortable he is on the team and in this system.

“I feel good. I feel really good,” he said. “Honestly, a really good coaching staff and quality teammates make it easy to adjust.”

Offense improves in red zone

Agholor was one of several receivers Jackson found in the end zone during red zone drills. After the unit struggled in the area on previous days, Agholor, Flowers and Beckham all made nice moves to get open.

Flowers, working out of the slot, beat safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown while Beckham beat Ya-Sin twice, highlighted by an impressive back-shoulder catch.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) turns back while walking with safety Marcus Williams (32) during training camp Tuesday in Owings Mills. (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

Sleepers stand out

Wideouts Laquon Treadwell and Tarik Black were just two of many players making the most of reps.

Every day, Treadwell makes a play or several of them. The eighth-year player out of Mississippi has good size at 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds. Black also had a great day, beating defensive back Brandon Stephens on a deep ball for one of the first big plays of one-on-ones. Black also made tough catches during full-team drills from quarterback Josh Johnson.

The Ravens have 13 receivers on the roster, and that’s way too many to carry during the regular season. Both are going to need great preseason games or to carve themselves a role on special teams to stand out this summer.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips had his best day of practice by far as he was all over the field, filling holes in the run game and making key plays in the passing game, including a nice diving stop as Tyler Huntley tried to throw a laser past him for a touchdown. Phillips capped his day with an interception on a red zone pass in the flat.

Another training camp sleeper has been cornerback Jeremy Lucien, a free agent rookie out of Vanderbilt. He fits the mold for a Ravens defensive back. He is listed as a cornerback but can play safety and has been on the No. 2 defense.

He has good size at 6-1 and 197 pounds and can play special teams, which could earn him a spot on the roster if he continues to play well.

Battle in the trenches continues

One of the best pass-rush moves of the day (no surprise) belonged to second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo. In 11-on-11 drills, he put a spin move on starting right offensive tackle Morgan Moses that left Moses reaching for air.

Ojabo has the physical attributes and the athleticism to be outstanding, but he has to put it all together after missing most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon. He left practice Tuesday with an injury but returned to the field to be on the sideline with his teammates. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Ojabo was fine.

As for Moses, he runs and pulls well, but could be a liability if the Ravens fall behind and have to pass.

Fans sound off again

Speaking of Beckham, the fans have been locked in on what the prize free agent signing does — the good and the bad.

After he beat Ya-Sin down the left sideline on what should have been one of the biggest plays of training camp, Beckham dropped the ball.

Yes, he dropped the ball.

Several fans yelled at Beckham with one harsh fan adding: “We didn’t come here to watch you drop passes, especially when you’re making $17 million.”

Ouch.