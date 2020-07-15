Ravens will not host fans at training camp this year

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they will not allow fans at training camp this year because of protocols agreed to by the NFL and its players association.
The team said that fans will be prohibited even if state and local government regulations relating to the coronavirus pandemic would permit them to attend. The decision would also apply to any practices held at M&T Bank Stadium.
“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”
The Ravens have not announced a start date for training camp, though the NFL advised teams last month that July 28 would be the likely date.
The team has held training camp at its Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills since 2011 and has hosted as many as 2,000 fans a day for open practices in recent seasons.