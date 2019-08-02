‘The savviest route runner I’ve ever seen’: Why Ravens TE Mark Andrews is worthy of imitation

Tight ends coach Bobby Engram said Thursday that the Ravens are “giving him some routes where he has a little bit of freedom,” but Scarff’s most impressed by the routes that should be dead on arrival. Say it’s an out-breaking route, he explained, and Andrews’ defender has outside leverage, intended to funnel him away from the sideline. Andrews can still sell an inside move, get the defender to bite just enough, then gain the outside position he needs to get open.