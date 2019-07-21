Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Linebacker

Jaylon Ferguson: The third-round pick was part of what defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale called “the best pass-rush interview I’ve ever had." Ferguson’s stats already spoke for themselves: At Louisiana Tech, he broke Terrell Suggs’ Football Bowl Subdivision record for career sacks with 45. Harbaugh said after the draft that team officials envision the 6-5, 275-pound Ferguson as a rush linebacker, the position Suggs manned in Baltimore — strong enough to set the edge and explosive enough to rush the passer. Coming from Conference USA, he’ll need some time to acclimate to the skill and strength of NFL linemen.