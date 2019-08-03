After another strong day from Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh ‘real pleased’ with Ravens’ passing game

“He’s right where we would hope he would be, and that’s in a good spot,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Friday. "It’s day-to-day. Today, we have to go back in and look and see what we can do better, see what we can learn from, come out tomorrow and take another step forward. That’s what he’s doing. Whether it’s walk-throughs, meetings, practice, you’re really seeing him take the reins of the offense. It’s exciting.”