Even after a virtual offseason, the Ravens are in ‘excellent shape.' But this training camp will be risky.

Still, the Ravens appear well prepared for the challenges ahead. When the NFL’s virtual offseason began in late April, they were one of just seven teams incorporating workouts into their program. Harbaugh said last month that he’s heard “so many good reports” from his strength and conditioning staff about how the team has fared in its socially distanced workouts. Even Ravens director of sports nutrition Sarah Snyder has helped from afar, checking in with players about their diets and offering tips on an Instagram account she created.