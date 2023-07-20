Five things we want to learn about the Ravens as they prepare to open training camp

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the first time in several years, Ravens fans seem more elated than the wider football world about the team’s chances.

The good vibes began with coach John Harbaugh’s decision to move on from offensive coordinator and resident punching bag Greg Roman. Todd Monken, coming off a wildly successful college stint at Georgia, was a popular choice as his replacement. Then, the Ravens splurged on a famous wide receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. A few weeks later, the offseason hit peak euphoria with news that quarterback Lamar Jackson would return after two years of confusing, bordering on uncomfortable, negotiations.

Now that actual football games are less than two months away, a new question looms: Are they any better?

The sportsbooks seem to think not, lumping the Ravens with a mass of second-tier AFC contenders at an over/under of 9.5 wins. They won 10 last season with Roman calling the plays and Jackson sidelined for the stretch run. Are the sharp minds who set the lines missing something, as they did before the 2019 season? Or are there enough significant questions about this roster that caution is warranted?

As the Ravens prepare to open training camp and we zero in on a realistic prediction for the team’s chances, there are important things we still want to know:

When will Todd Monken’s offense be ready for prime time?

On paper, this is the most skilled Ravens offense since at least 2019, when Jackson won Most Valuable Player honors, passing with brilliant efficiency at the same time he orchestrated the most productive ground game in league history. That was the last time the Ravens started over with a new coordinator, and as Jackson pointed out recently, they scored 59 points in their season opener.

He said this as a means of suggesting they will not face a steep learning curve putting Monken’s system into action. Jackson’s excitement over the new offense is understandable. Monken will ask him to take more control at the line of scrimmage and to fill the air with passes to Beckham, first-round picks Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, and Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. For a young superstar who has always clapped back at those who say he cannot be the next Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, this is the dream scenario, the setup he has coveted for years.

That does not mean Monken’s grand design will play like a symphony from the first day of camp or even from Week 1 of the regular season. A closer look at 2019 tells us that, opening destruction of the Miami Dolphins aside, the Ravens did not truly take off until mid-October. They had to win uglier games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals before the rocket ship reached orbit. With matchups against all three divisional opponents scheduled for the first five weeks of this season, the Ravens might have to follow a similar path as they and we figure out how good they can become.

Will Jackson immediately take to what Monken asks of him? Will injury luck hold out enough for him to play with his full cast of supporting actors, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards? Will Roman’s run designs be missed? Will the offensive line, without which none of this works, remain a source of stability as it was most of 2022?

Harbaugh came out of last season recognizing the Ravens had hit a dead end with the offensive revolution he had heralded four years earlier. He and general manager Eric DeCosta spent the offseason investing in real change while working to keep Jackson at the center of their universe. Their reset has created excitement, but don’t be shocked if the payoff is delayed.

Kyle Hamilton, whose size and versatility could make him a unique force at safety, is among the leaders of a new generation of Ravens defensive stars. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Is the next generation of defensive stars prepared to take over?

After an uneven start under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens’ defense returned to its familiar excellence in the second half of last season. DeCosta’s trade for middle linebacker Roquan Smith was the signature move, but rookie Kyle Hamilton’s emergence at nickel back was also vital.

As the Ravens try to start 2023 on a similar note, it’s striking how little they will depend on wise elders. Calais Campbell, their best defensive lineman from recent seasons, is in Atlanta. They did not re-sign cornerback Marcus Peters, and if they’re planning a reunion with outside linebacker Justin Houston, they have yet to pull the trigger. It was 27-year-old cornerback Marlon Humphrey who gave a speech at the end of minicamp, urging his teammates not to squander the precious opportunity in front of them.

Humphrey and Smith, who needed less than two months to convince the Ravens a $100 million extension was merited, will be the culture setters. They’re not Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, but they are the dedicated Pro Bowl players to whom the Baltimore defensive legacy is entrusted.

They will be joined by Hamilton, whose size and versatility could make him a unique force at safety; by young edge rushers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, whose tools fuel visions of elite production; by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who could make himself a lot of money if he improves again in 2023. We haven’t even mentioned Patrick Queen, Smith’s partner in the middle, or Marcus Williams, who will be paid handsomely to secure the back line.

The Ravens are betting this next generation is ready to play championship-caliber defense. They steered their offseason investments toward an offense that stagnated in 2021 and 2022. Were they correct to believe they could get away with relatively few additions on the other side of the ball?

Will J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman leave behind their injuries and associated dramas?

Both these gifted young playmakers fanned the flames at times this offseason — Bateman with a Twitter retort to a DeCosta comment on the Ravens’ spotty track record developing wide receivers, and Dobbins with his absence from the practice field during minicamp after he had questioned his long-term future with the team.

We can empathize with their frustrations.

Bateman missed the start of his rookie season because of groin surgery and the finish of his second year because of Lisfranc surgery on his foot. He has offered glimpses of the No. 1 wide receiver the Ravens thought they drafted in the first round but needs better health to build on those fleeting moments.

Dobbins lost an entire season and part of another after he ripped up his knee in a preseason game. Even without a fifth gear to call on, he was the Ravens’ best offensive player after Jackson went down last season. But he finished the year feeling bitter that he did not get the ball at a pivotal moment in their playoff loss to the Bengals. He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal seemingly without imminent prospects for an extension.

Given their short career expectancy, NFL players inevitably feel anxiety when injuries or coaching decisions impinge on their financial outlook.

The Ravens expect Bateman and Dobbins to be essential to their offensive renaissance in 2023. But we cannot ignore the potential for sour feelings if that does not come to pass. Both will be in the spotlight throughout training camp, with fans and reporters dissecting their actions on the field and their comments off it.

The Ravens will be relying on former Las Vegas Raiders starter Rock Ya-Sin to shore up their cornerback depth. (Kevin Richardson )

Did the Ravens invest enough in their secondary?

Many of us assumed the Ravens, after eschewing a reunion with Peters, would use their first-round pick on a position they have traditionally treated as the most important on their defense. They were in position to pick Maryland’s Deonte Banks or Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., big, aggressive cornerbacks who had been linked to them in many a mock draft. Instead, they took Flowers and waited until the fifth round to draft a cornerback, Kyu Blu Kelly of Stanford.

The week after the draft, they signed former Las Vegas Raiders starter Rock Ya-Sin to play across from Humphrey.

Ya-Sin is a palatable solution for 2023, but he’s not going to unsettle opponents the way Peters did in 2019 and 2020 with his genius for taking the ball away. Teams did not exactly stampede to sign him this spring. He lacks the developmental intrigue Banks or Porter would have brought to the mix.

Meanwhile, the Ravens will essentially hold an open competition for their nickel and backup cornerback spots, seeing what they have with the young defensive backs they’ve drafted or signed over the past three years: Kelly, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Brandon Stephens, Trayvon Mullen and Ar’Darius Washington.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a safety; it doesn’t matter if you’re a corner; we want to get the best six DBs on the field,” Humphrey said. “How can you do that? We’ve got a lot of different pieces, so how you spin it around, we kind of want to be to where anybody can play any position.”

We have some inkling where each player might fit best. Armour-Davis has the tools to excel on the outside if he can string together a healthy season. Williams has flashed the most promise at nickel. Harbaugh said Stephens will focus more on playing safety.

But it’s fair to ask whether the Ravens would feel confident throwing any of these candidates out as a starter if injuries strike their top two cornerbacks. Will any of them step forward during training camp to earn that level of faith?

DeCosta might add another veteran, a la Kyle Fuller or Anthony Averett, as a security blanket, and it’s possible Ya-Sin (who has missed 13 games over the past three seasons) will be reliable enough that we won’t be talking about his backups come November and December. If there’s a soft spot on this well-fortified roster, however, it’s in cornerback depth.

Who has the most to gain and the most to lose between now and the end of August?

This will not be a training camp defined by position battles. Only one starting spot, left guard, is clearly up for grabs.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, could win that competition if he builds on his showing in minicamp, which means Ben Cleveland, a Harbaugh favorite coming out of the 2021 draft, could be reckoning with his NFL future. No one needs a standout camp more than Cleveland, who started late last summer because he could not pass the team’s conditioning test. This might be his final chance to flip the script on his time with the Ravens.

Given John Simpson’s history as a starter with the Raiders, he might win the trust battle over either.

Tyler Huntley’s grip on the No. 2 quarterback job is more tenuous than it was at this time last year, given his struggles to move the offense in Jackson’s absence and his crucial fumble in the playoff loss to Cincinnati. Veteran Josh Johnson seems unlikely to nudge Huntley aside, but the Ravens showed interest in Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett before they signed with other teams in March, and it’s not inconceivable DeCosta could sign a veteran such as Teddy Bridgewater.

The influx of new wide receivers means onetime sleeper draft favorites James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are probably fighting for a single spot.

Among players who will certainly be on the roster, 2022 draft picks Ojabo, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive tackle Travis Jones feel like breakout candidates. Could 6-foot-6 rookie Tavius Robinson, who worked with the first-team defense at times in minicamp, also earn significant snaps on the edge?

These aren’t names that will lead “First Take,” but that’s good news for the Ravens, who will start camp with a strong enough core that they can afford to focus on peripheral questions.