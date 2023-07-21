Before Ravens camp begins, here are 10 things to know about the AFC North and rest of NFL

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The NFL offseason is almost over.

The Ravens were one of nine teams whose rookies reported to training camp Tuesday. Veterans, meanwhile will arrive in Owings Mills this coming Tuesday, and the team will have its first full practice a day later.

The work began in earnest months ago, though, with the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the revamping of a wide receiver group that now includes Odell Beckham Jr. and, of course, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s mega-extension among the most notable changes. In a loaded conference, they were moves that needed to be made just to keep pace.

In the AFC East, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has turned the New York Jets into Super Bowl contenders. The AFC West has the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and reigning Most Valuable Player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Even the AFC South was splashy, with quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson being drafted second and fourth overall, respectively, by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars getting star receiver Calvin Ridley back from his yearlong gambling suspension to unite with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC North is hardly a pushover, however.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow have made it to the conference championship each of the past two years, including one Super Bowl. The Cleveland Browns feature one of the league’s best rushing attacks with Nick Chubb, and quarterback Deshaun Watson should be more comfortable and productive in Year 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers return 18 starters on a team that went 7-2 over its final nine games last season.

For the Ravens to be a Super Bowl contender, they’ll need to not only contend with a stacked conference and a difficult schedule the second half of the season, but also navigate what will be a tough division.

Here are the five biggest things to keep an eye on in the AFC North this season, plus five more things to know about the rest of the NFL:

Ravens’ flashy new offense

One of the most significant storylines in the NFL this offseason was the overhauling of the Ravens’ offense.

Gone is Greg Roman’s run-heavy approach and in is Monken’s spread attack that will also give Jackson more control at the line of scrimmage and more input on play calling. With the addition of Beckham, first-round pick Zay Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor, plus the return of Rashod Bateman, this is easily the most talented and deepest group of receivers the quarterback has had in his five years in Baltimore. Add in three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and Jackson figures to easily top the 3,127 yards he threw for in his 2019 MVP season.

The expectation is that the Ravens will pass more and run less with Jackson, as well as play at a much faster tempo. Will it work? It’ll need to early with three divisional road games in the first five weeks.

After playing in front of star quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., right, will now protect the blind side of Bengals star Joe Burrow. (joeglo / Flickr)

Bengals’ revamped offensive line, secondary

Despite the Bengals’ success last season, Burrow was sacked a whopping 41 times. Only five quarterbacks were dropped more, with the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson and Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields suffering an NFL-most 55 sacks apiece.

All the Bengals did was add four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., signing the 27-year-old to a four-year deal that keeps the former Ravens and Chiefs star in Cincinnati through 2026. That will allow the Bengals to slide Jonah Williams over to right tackle after what was a poor year from him on the left side. With veteran guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras and second-year guard Cordell Volson, the Bengals should have a much better offensive line.

Last year, the Ravens sacked Burrow eight times in three games, including four times in their wild-card matchup. Consequently, some of Burrow’s worst performances were against Baltimore, as he never topped 217 passing yards and had just three touchdown throws and an interception in three meetings. Still, Burrow will have one of the best receiving corps in football with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in what will again be a high-powered offense.

On defense, things are a little more uncertain when it comes to the secondary. Gone are both starting safeties from last season, Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons) and Vonn Bell (Carolina Panthers). Taking their place are 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill, who played in 15 games and made two starts last year, and Nick Scott, who joined the Bengals after four years with the Los Angeles Rams. How quickly they can jell remains to be seen.

Browns a playoff contender?

The Browns have made just one playoff appearance in the past 20 years, the fewest of any team in the NFL in that span. But that could be on the verge of changing given the explosive offensive talent littering the roster.

Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after facing two dozen lawsuits for sexual assault and harassment, was unsurprisingly rusty and struggled when he returned to the field in December. But that shouldn’t be the case this year with a full offseason behind him and with a group of wide receivers that includes Amari Cooper, former Jets second-round pick Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and speedy Marquise Goodwin. The Browns also have perhaps the best running back in football with Chubb coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, including a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On defense, the Browns are led by edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has 67 1/2 sacks over the past five seasons. Cornerback Denzel Ward, a 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection, should be much better in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme after the team parted ways with embattled predecessor Joe Woods. Whether Schwartz can turn around a run defense that ranked 25th in yards allowed, however, will prove to be a bigger challenge, though the addition of 325-pound defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson should help.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws the game-winning touchdown pass against the Ravens on Jan. 1. Pittsburgh has finished .500 or better for 19 straight seasons and should benefit from a healthier and more experienced Pickett. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Steelers’ star on the rise

While the Browns legacy of futility remains for now, the Steelers have been able to boast just the opposite, finishing .500 or better for 19 straight seasons.

That should extend to 20 with an offense that flashed at times under rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is armed with a trio of talented receivers in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and veteran Allen Robinson II, new to Pittsburgh after being traded from the Rams in April. There was also the emergence of tight end Pat Freiermuth, who had 63 catches for 732 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 and could be poised for an even bigger contribution this season.

Pittsburgh’s passing game ranked 24th in yards per game last year, but with a healthy Pickett and a year of experience, it should be much improved. The offensive line should also be much better thanks to the additions of first-round pick Broderick Jones at left tackle and left guard Isaac Seumalo, who spent his first seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing as a free agent in March. A third-round pick in 2016, he should help create a good push inside to aid the running game and back Najee Harris.

On defense, the Steelers will be formidable as usual. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, is healthy again after suffering a pectoral injury last season, end Cameron Heyward has recorded at least 10 sacks each of the past two years and edge rusher Alex Highsmith shared the NFL lead in forced fumbles last season. The secondary, meanwhile, has seen a makeover. While All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remains, he’s now joined by veteran Patrick Peterson and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose father was a legendary linebacker for the Steelers from 1999 to 2006. Porter, a second-round pick out of Penn State who plays his position the way his father played linebacker, should have an immediate impact.

Ravens pass rush, secondary questions

Only four teams had more sacks than the Ravens’ 48 in 2022, but it could be difficult to duplicate that performance this season.

Gone are Justin Houston (free agent) and his 9 1/2 sacks, as are Calais Campbell (Falcons) and his 5 1/2. The responsibility of getting to the quarterback will now largely fall to David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser. Ojabo has all the tools to be a major contributor, but Oweh will have to rebound after taking a step back last season. New outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith, who had 58 1/2 sacks during his nine-year NFL career, will be tasked with getting the most out of this group. It’s also possible the Ravens could look to bring back the 34-year-old Houston or acquire another veteran edge rusher before the season.

Similarly, the Ravens’ secondary was one of the best in the NFL last year, thanks largely to the emergence of rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and contributions from ever-reliable cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran safety Marcus Williams. That should be the case again, with Hamilton likely sliding over to a more traditional safety role following the trade of Chuck Clark this offseason. But the cornerback position is not deep and the Ravens could again look to add here before the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Around the rest of the NFL

1. Even if the Ravens stay healthy and live up to expectations, the road to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl figures to be a difficult one when considering the other quarterbacks in their conference: Mahomes, Burrow, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Rodgers, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Lawrence, the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Watson and Wilson, who should bounce back under new coach Sean Payton.

2. The Eagles are the reigning NFC champs and are well-positioned to repeat, with quarterback Jalen Hurts having signed a long-term extension to lead a loaded offense that includes running backs D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, not to mention one of the league’s best receiver tandems in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. On defense, they brought back standout cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay and drafted a pair of Georgia stars, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. The rich got richer.

3. With Rodgers trading Green Bay for the Big Apple, the Jordan Love era is finally here. The 2020 first-round pick is set to start for the Packers after showing flashes of his potential in Rodgers’ absence last season.

4. Jackson wasn’t the only quarterback to land a big deal this offseason. The New York Giants’ Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract despite having thrown just 36 touchdown passes over the past three seasons. Life could be even tougher for Jones if star running back Saquon Barkley holds out after not receiving an extension before the July 17 franchise tag deadline.

5. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The Chiefs lost both their starting tackles (Brown to the Bengals, Andrew Wylie to the Washington Commanders) and replaced them with Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, but the line otherwise remains unchanged, with left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith all back. The remainder of the offense is again loaded, and the Chiefs boast an underrated defense led by tackle Chris Jones, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season. Eight teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls and there’s little reason to think the Chiefs won’t have a good chance of becoming the ninth.