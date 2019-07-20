Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Defensive line

Chris Wormley: With the departure of Brent Urban, the 2017 third-round pick is the prohibitive favorite to win the starting job at defensive end. Not much about his responsibilities may change. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will likely continue to play Wormley as a three-technique lineman, aligned on the outside shoulder of the opposing guard, and keep his snap count manageable. Wormley played between 20 and 40 defensive snaps in 12 games last season; Urban did so in 14, with his other two games above the threshold.