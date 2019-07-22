Ravens 2019 training camp preview: Cornerback

Maurice Canady: The former sixth-round pick hasn’t had a healthy season yet: a hamstring injury in 2016, knee surgery in 2017 and a troublesome thigh last year. This being the last year of his rookie contract, it’s important that Canady find the position from which he can best help the team. Coach John Harbaugh said early in training camp last year that Canady was a “starter,” noting he could play in the slot, as an outside cornerback, even at safety. His value on special teams might not be enough this preseason; he saw just 10 defensive snaps in 2018, after 320 the year before.