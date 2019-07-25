Ravens’ Orlando Brown Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor fail conditioning tests, sit out first practice of camp

Ravens offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Orlando Brown Jr. did not participate in the first day of training camp Thursday after failing their conditioning tests.
To get back on the field, coach John Harbaugh said they’ll either have to pass the test or the team will have to create a conditioning protocol for them.
“Really we want to make sure that they’re ready to practice the way we want to practice,” Harbaugh said. “And we have a standard for that and we stick to it.”
Brown, who established himself at right tackle during his rookie season in 2018 after veteran James Hurst went out with a back injury, was 6 feet 8 and 345 pounds at earlier offseason workouts.
Brown’s 4.8% allowed-pressure rate on pass-blocking snaps was eighth best among all right tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, and he looked like he had a solid handle on the starting spot. Now, Hurst is back at right tackle.
At the end of mandatory minicamp in June, Harbaugh warned Eluemunor he had to work on his conditioning. The third-year lineman had been taking snaps at left guard, but the competition for the starting role was hardly decided.
“I’m going to go back to Texas, work my butt off and come back in the best shape I can,” Eluemunor said before leaving minicamp.
In his absence, rookie Ben Powers was taking first-team reps Thursday.