Ravens WR Marquise Brown is running even faster, and it shows; RB Kenjon Barner leaves practice | NOTES

The Ravens offense struggled at times during Friday’s training camp practice, with even the normally accurate Lamar Jackson missing a couple of open receivers downfield.
But wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown doesn’t need much to get going. The 2019 first-round pick had the morning’s two biggest catches — both in 11-on-11 action, both from Jackson and both at cornerback Marcus Peters’ expense. First, Brown got open downfield on a play-action pass for a 62-yard touchdown. Later, he shook loose on an in-breaking route and turned a short completion into a 73-yard catch-and-run score.
Coach John Harbaugh said the team’s player-tracking data shows that Brown is running faster than he was last year, when he still had a screw in his surgically repaired left foot.
“I mean, he always has looked fast to me, but the one he went and got today, that deep route he went and got today, I thought he really showed that acceleration and burst,” Harbaugh said. “There was really a third, fourth gear. How many gears are there on a sports car? Whatever it was, he was in it. He went and got that. Doing a really good job.”
Barner hurt
Running back Kenjon Barner left practice early after safety Nigel Warrior tumbled into his legs during a punt return drill. Running back Justice Hill and cornerback Khalil Dorsey were also involved in the play.
Athletic trainers tended to Barner’s left leg for a couple of minutes before he rose to his feet and limped off the field under his own power. He did not return.
The Ravens signed Barner, a productive punt returner last season for the Atlanta Falcons, last week to compete against wide receivers James Proche, Devin Duvernay, Willie Snead IV and Devin Duvernay at the position.
Elsewhere, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson returned to action after missing the team’s first three padded practices. Tight end Eli Wolf, who was hurt Wednesday, and wide receivers Chris Moore (finger) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder) did not practice.
End zone
- Harbaugh opened his video conference call by acknowledging Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera and his family. Rivera, who worked with Harbaugh on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff from 1999 to 2003, revealed in an ESPN interview Thursday that he has cancer but plans to remain coaching. “I love Ron and the fight that he’ll now conquer,” Harbaugh said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with them completely.”
- Harbaugh had praise for wide receiver Jaleel Scott, who has done “really well” in his special teams work and continues to see meaningful snaps on offense. “He’s got a great chance to make our team and he’s doing fine,” Harbaugh said. “He’s doing a good job. He’s playing well.”
- Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews took a couple of repetitions as the holder for kicker Justin Tucker late in practice. He could be an emergency option if punter Sam Koch is unavailable. “Well, we’ve got to have a backup holder,” Harbaugh said. “We have to have one, and so [former Ravens safety] Eric Weddle did it, if you remember. You try to start with guys that you think have really good hands, you know?”