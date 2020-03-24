Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on trading away Hayden Hurst, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and more

“As other teams look at our roster, they would see that [Hurst] was the guy that was playing with some other really good players,” DeCosta said. “And teams look at your strengths on your team and sometimes will ask about players. And Hayden was the guy that sometimes teams would ask about. And so I made the decision ... that if a team was able to match what I would consider to be fair compensation for Hayden, that we would consider trading him.”