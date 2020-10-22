Ravens trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

For the second straight year, the Ravens have struck a midseason deal to upgrade their defense.
The Ravens have agreed to terms on a trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the team announced Thursday.
According to an ESPN report, the Ravens are sending Minnesota a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick. The Vikings originally acquired Nguaoke before the 2020 season for a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.
“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”
Ngakoue, a former standout at the University of Maryland, and a native of Bowie, was traded to Minnesota after a tumultuous end to his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was drafted No. 69 overall in 2016 and spent his first four seasons.
Ngakoue, 25, has five sacks in six games this season, which would rank first on the Ravens. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who starred with Ngakoue in Jacksonville, has four. For his career, Ngakoue has 42½ sacks in 69 career games.
Last year, the Ravens acquired All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams two weeks before the trade deadline, forming one of the top cornerback tandems with Marlon Humphrey.
Ngakoue, who signed a one-year deal worth $12 million upon his trade to Minnesota, now pairs alongside outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team last year with 9½ sacks but is playing this season on the franchise tag.
This story will be updated.