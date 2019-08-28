Ravens trade offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to Patriots

The Ravens traded offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to the New England Patriots for an undisclosed draft pick, the team announced Wednesday.
The move is pending a physical.
Eluemunor, a 2017 fifth-round pick entering his third season, was a potential starter at left guard. He has played in 17 games, including three starts, in the past two seasons. He started two games at right guard as a rookie in 2017 after Marshal Yanda went down with a fractured left ankle before ceding the position to Matt Skura.
At left guard, the Ravens have fourth-round pick Ben Powers, undrafted free agent Patrick Mekari, second-year center/guard Bradley Bozeman or incumbent James Hurst to fill the starting role.
Eluemunor initially failed his team conditioning test this offseason. At the end of mandatory minicamp in June, Harbaugh warned Eluemunor he had to work on his conditioning.
He had missed two practices and last Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles after leaving Monday’s joint practice in Philadelphia early. He returned to practice Sunday.
“I think Jermaine has been a work in progress, and I think he’s grown a bunch since he’s been here," Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris on Jermaine Eluemunor said Aug. 11. "So we’re just going to continue to coach him and encourage him and see wherever the chips fall.”