The Ravens didn’t wait around for the NFL trade deadline to make one of their biggest moves in recent years. On Oct. 14, they traded second-year inside linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round 2020 draft pick for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who returned an interception for a touchdown in his Ravens debut.
But with Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline looming and the team still missing key pieces, especially a second proven pass rusher, coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that there’s “more talk” around the NFL about potential deals. He said general manager Eric DeCosta keeps him apprised of potential swaps, but did not mention any positions of interest.
“There’s been years where there’s been no talk, where nothing’s going on,” Harbaugh said at his Monday news conference. “So I think more in the National Football League, for whatever reason, this year seems to be the year where it kind of broke open as far as trades. So I know there’s a lot of talk, but I don’t really know the details of too much of it. We’ll see what happens.”
On Monday, the New York Giants acquired defensive end Leonard Williams, a former first-round pick, from the New York Jets, reportedly dealing away a third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round selection. (The fifth-round pick reportedly could turn into a fourth-rounder if the Giants re-sign Williams before the start of the new league year.)
Also Monday, the Miami Dolphins sent running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.
Last week, the New England Patriots acquired Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, traded for Denvers Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.