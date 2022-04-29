Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals for No. 23 overall pick

In a first-round surprise, the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick.

The deal was announced just minutes after the Ravens took Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick.

Advertisement

Brown, who was shipped to Arizona along with the No. 100 overall pick, was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver last season. He was coming off a career year, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns despite an injury-hampered season for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but [I’ll] see you at the top,” Brown tweeted at Jackson after the trade.

Advertisement

General manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team expected to exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract, which would’ve kept the former first-round pick in Baltimore through at least 2023. Brown was picked No. 25 overall in 2019, DeCosta’s first year running the Ravens’ draft.

The trade marks the Ravens’ first move back into the first round since 2018, when they traded up to No. 32 overall to select Jackson after taking tight end Hayden Hayden Hurst No. 25 overall.

In a first-round surprise, the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

This story will be updated.