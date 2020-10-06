How did Ravens third-string QB Trace McSorley become a TikTok sensation? ‘I can’t explain it.’

“I think it took off a lot because it’s just so weird,” Ben Houselog, who has over 2 million followers on TikTok and one of the more popular McSorley videos, said Monday. "Like, if you hear a song about someone, you think that it’s going to be about someone like Lamar or Patrick Mahomes or Saquon Barkley. You don’t really expect it for a third-string quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.