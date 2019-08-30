‘There’ll definitely be nerves’: After strong preseason, the wait begins for Ravens QB Trace McSorley

In his second straight start, McSorley again made his case for a roster — to the Ravens, yes, but also any other NFL team that might need a second- or third-string quarterback on a cheap rookie contract. In just over a half of work, the sixth-round pick finished 15-for-27 for 171 passing yards and a touchdown. Over four games, he was 51-for-90 (56%) for 534 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, his name all over the Ravens’ preseason record book.