Former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith announces retirement, says he’s returning to Baltimore

Former Ravens and Maryland wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement from football in a video posted by Uninterrupted on Friday morning.
Smith, 30, played eight NFL seasons with the Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. His first four seasons came with Baltimore after the Ravens selected the former Terp in the second round of the 2011 draft.
In the video, Smith thanked the game of football for the opportunities it provided him and said he plans to now return to the city of Baltimore, where his “heart is and never left.”
“Dear football, I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career. You and I both knew the game for me wouldn’t last forever. It’s the NFL cycle of life, and I’m prepared for what’s next,” Smith said.
“But remember, football’s what I did. It’s not who I am. I’m looking forward to using the platform you’ve given me to continue to serve my true purpose: changing my community for the better. ... Can’t wait to begin my next phase of my life where my heart is and never left: Baltimore.”
A member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII-winning team, Smith’s best seasons came in Baltimore. He never was quite as productive after he left for a five-year, $40 million deal with the 49ers following the 2015 season.
He finished with at least 49 catches and 767 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Ravens, topped by 65 for 1,128 yards in 2013. He never eclipsed 36 catches nor 663 yards in his final four years.
The Colonial Beach, Virginia, native emerged at Maryland in 2009, when he had 824 receiving yards as a redshirt sophomore. The next season, he had 67 catches for 1,055 yards — just the second Terps receiver ever to hit 1,000 yards in a single season — and surpassed LaMont Jordan’s record for career all-purpose yardage. After Smith decided to forgo his senior season to turn pro, the Ravens selected him with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.
The Ravens honored Smith on Twitter after the announcement, calling him, “An advocate for Baltimore always.”
