Former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith announces retirement, says he’s returning to Baltimore

The Colonial Beach, Virginia, native emerged at Maryland in 2009, when he had 824 receiving yards as a redshirt sophomore. The next season, he had 67 catches for 1,055 yards — just the second Terps receiver ever to hit 1,000 yards in a single season — and surpassed LaMont Jordan’s record for career all-purpose yardage. After Smith decided to forgo his senior season to turn pro, the Ravens selected him with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.