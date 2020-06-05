Ravens Q&A: Torrey Smith on George Floyd protests, parenthood and how athletes can use their platform

At the same time, there’s a culture that exists within police officers and their brotherhood and their family, where they protect each other. And to be fair, everyone does that. Teammates protect themselves. Families protect each other. These police officers are no different in that aspect. But where they’re different is in their responsibility and the oath and pledge that they took. And they have to be held accountable. They have to be held up to that standard. And they have to be held accountable for their actions. And they have to live up to that standard. And so that’s something that we aren’t seeing enough of.