Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith takes on new role with West Baltimore recreation center

“We’re back to doing what we would truly feel like we were born to do, which is to help the community," said Torrey Smith, a Maryland graduate who won a Super Bowl while playing for the Ravens from 2011 to 2014. “It’s something that, I’m not going to lie, we’re a little nervous about. But we’re excited about the responsibility to help others and to be hands-on with the community and helping to change the community one family and one individual at a time.”