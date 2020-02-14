Ravens release starting safety Tony Jefferson

The Ravens are releasing starting safety Tony Jefferson, they announced Friday.
After Jefferson struggled in September and suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5, the Ravens were unlikely to retain him for the final year of his four-year contract. He’d indicated on social media that he expected to become a free agent this offseason.
“This is the worst part of this business,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release. “Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility and toughness. He’s a friend to all and a true Raven. We know he’s going to beat this injury, and we will be cheering for him all along the way. We wish the very best to Tony and his family.”
In three seasons with the Ravens, Jefferson posted 174 tackles (120 solo), two interceptions, 3½ sacks, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
“Tony is a tremendous leader, a true competitor, a team player and a family man," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in the release. "His time here has been a blessing. We have the utmost respect for his professionalism and positive contributions to our team and the Baltimore community. We wish he and his family the best going forward.”
Jefferson, 28, had been a defensive leader in Baltimore since he signed a four-year deal in 2017, starting 35 of his first 37 games and rarely leaving the field. He was owed $11.2 million in 2020, but the Ravens will save $7 million with his release.
Jefferson, a respected locker room presence, struggled over the first month of last season, allowing a passer rating of 141.4 in coverage, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Last week, the Ravens signed safety Chuck Clark, who replaced Jefferson in the starting lineup, to a contract extension through 2023.
