Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley, a Baltimore native, reportedly visiting Ravens

Free-agent running back Todd Gurley, a Baltimore native and three-time Pro Bowl selection who’s dealt with lower-body injuries in recent years, is visiting the Ravens on Thursday, the NFL Network reported.
Gurley, 26, was born in Baltimore before moving to North Carolina and is an avowed Orioles fan. The former first-round pick has rushed for 6,082 yards and amassed 2,254 receiving yards over six NFL seasons, but is coming off his least productive year.
After signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2020, Gurley rushed for 678 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and had 25 catches for 164 yards. Gurley appeared in 15 games for Atlanta, but his health has been a persistent source of worry, with a former Los Angeles Rams trainer saying in 2019 that there’s an “arthritic component” to his knee.
Gurley tore his left ACL in college and in 2018 suffered what was called a knee sprain. He’s also dealt with turf toe and quadriceps injuries, though he’s never missed more than three games in a season. Gurley’s output has fallen off sharply since he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he had 13 rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns and over 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards with the Rams.
In Baltimore, the Ravens have one of the NFL’s top running back tandems in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Reserve Justice Hill has shown flashes as well.