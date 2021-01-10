xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to watch Ravens vs. Titans: Playoff picture, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 10, 2021 7:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the AFC wild-card-round game between the fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans and fifth-seeded Ravens.

Playoff picture: If the Ravens win, they would advance to the divisional round next weekend. With a win Sunday night by the third-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens would face the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City. With a win by the sixth-seeded Cleveland Browns, the Ravens would face the second-seeded Bills in Buffalo.

Advertisement

Time: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville. Local officials have set a fixed attendance limit at 21% of the stadium’s capacity, or about 14,500.
Advertisement

TV: ESPN, ABC, Chs. 2, 7 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters). ESPN will deliver the game as a “MegaCast” presentation, with six Disney-owned properties focusing on the matchup, including ESPN2 and Freeform.

[More from sports] Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 20-13 wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Westwood One Sports (Brandon Gaudin, Rod Woodson), WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Low 40s, mostly cloudy

Line: Ravens by 3 (as of Saturday night)

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement