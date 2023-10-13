Turf debate heats up again ahead of Ravens-Titans game at Tottenham Stadium: ‘Just look at the results’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LONDON — Odell Beckham Jr. is not a fan of artificial turf.

Last December, in the wake of New York Giants veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepherd suffering a torn ACL in a game against the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham took to social media to blast the MetLife Stadium playing surface. “Just get rid of it all the [expletive] bro,” Beckham tweeted in response to a video of the noncontact injury. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass.”

Advertisement

Beckham knows the field well. As a member of the Giants in 2017, he suffered a season-ending broken ankle there in a game against the Chargers when his leg got twisted with that of defensive back Casey Hayward. Ever since, the star wide receiver has had issues with the ankle, including each of the past few weeks after tweaking it in the Ravens’ win over the Bengals in Cincinnati, which also plays on a synthetic surface.

He returned last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers — and their grass field — but was a nonfactor with just two catches for 13 yards in the loss.

Advertisement

[ ‘Are you Lamar?’ How the Ravens and their recognizable star quarterback are spending their time in London ]

This week, as Beckham and the rest of the Ravens look to right the ship after dropping two of their past three, they are back on turf with Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League soccer club that calls it home plays on a grass field that is rolled out like a carpet — the Hellas SoftTope Convertible Turf System is the same one used by the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium — but a turf field that slides out from underneath the grass one is being used for the two NFL games being held there to preserve the pristine grass of the Spurs’ surface.

Beckham does not agree with that decision.

“It’s something people have seen me talk about on Twitter and it sounds like I’m the one being a baby and complaining, yet you see a lot of major injuries happen on turf,” he said. “Just look at the results. Look at how many major injuries have happened on it.”

He didn’t have to look very far back, either.

Already, the Tottenham turf has been the talk of players around the league after multiple injuries occurred on it during last week’s Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game at the $1.3 billion facility. Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg and and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury. Cornerback Taron Johnson, who was injured in the third quarter but eventually returned, said the turf was “terrible” and questioned why the league chose to play on it.

Thursday, Bills star Von Miller took the criticism a step further.

In an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the outside linebacker said the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was one of the worst he’s ever played on. “I really couldn’t believe that we had high-class athletes playing on this stuff,” he said. “It was insane.”

Bills linebacker Matt Milano, top center, grimaces during Sunday's game against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Alastair Grant/AP)

How the football field works is that it is split into three parts that slide out from the south end of the stadium, and the surface is made up of synthetic grass and tiny rubber balls. Once it’s in place, however, as it was for last year’s Giants-Green Bay Packers game, the NFL Players Association acknowledged that there was a seam along the numbers that was a concern. But it also said the field passed the joint NFL-NFLPA pregame review.

Advertisement

For this week’s Titans game, Baltimore did not seem to have any concerns but also would prefer to be playing on grass, which is what the team switched to at M&T Bank Stadium in 2016 after using a synthetic surface the previous 13 years. But then-team president Dick Cass said that a rash of injuries, including a torn ACL suffered by quarterback Joe Flacco, did not play a role in the decision.

Still, coach John Harbaugh echoed Beckham’s sentiments.

“I’m a grass guy,” he said. “I’m with the players on that. Grass is natural. It plays better.

“I just appreciate our owner, Steve Bisciotti, seven or eight years ago, [he] had an opportunity, the players came to him. We [had] turf [in our stadium], and they just asked him, ‘Can you make the stadium grass?’ And he did it, right away. It didn’t matter what the cost [was].”

[ Ravens vs. Titans scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge? ]

Which is where the rub of the green lies, both with the NFL games being played at Tottenham and the 17 teams that use some sort of synthetic grass: It costs a lot more money to maintain a real grass field than a fake one.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

This week, the Ravens have been practicing all week on grass at Tottenham’s training ground, even though there are multiple synthetic fields. Harbaugh said it’s because that’s what his players prefer because they are less sore.

Advertisement

Never mind that the Spurs are so particular about their grass that the Ravens also have use of just one field, and that before Thursday’s session the soccer club put up signs reminding players to please stay off the adjacent pitch.

Harbaugh also isn’t concerned about going from one to another.

“It’s usually not a problem,” he said. “They’d rather practice on grass and they feel like they can make the adjustment in the game. This grass here is a little different, it’s England, it’s a little slicker, it’s a soccer field, but our guys adapted OK.”

Some players did slip and fall during the portion of practice that was open to the media Wednesday, including linebacker Patrick Queen, who stayed down for a minute before resuming practice, but they didn’t have the same issue Thursday. Beckham is also trying not to concern himself with it, saying it is what it is and that there’s nothing the team can do about it.

“God willing there’s [no injuries] this game, but it’s just not a surface that’s great for players to play on,” he said. “I think [these teams] make enough money to where putting grass in stadiums is really not that big of a thing, not that hard to keep up with.

“If we’re talking about the safety of players, I think grass would be a better surface area for them. Turf is what we’re playing on this week and it is what it is. It’s not really top to us, but I think that there’s a solution. Whatever it is, I hope one day they figure it out.”