How to watch Ravens vs. Titans: Week 11 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 11 game between the Ravens (6-3) and Tennessee Titans (6-3).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. Fans are not allowed.
TV: CBS/Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: Sports USA Media (John Ahlers, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)
Forecast: Mid-50s, cloudy
Line: Ravens by 6 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
