Ravens vs. Titans staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 11 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 27, Titans 24: If the Ravens can’t find a way to move the ball consistently against the Titans, the problems on offense might not be fixable this season. This is a Tennessee defense that ranks 24th in efficiency, allows 4.5 yards per carry and is one of the worst in the league at pressuring the quarterback. Lamar Jackson and Co. should be able to run and pass with relative ease, the way the Colts did in averaging 6.3 yards per play in last Thursday’s 34-17 win over the Titans. So why will it be close? Ryan Tannehill remains an efficient passer, Derrick Henry is still a monster and Tennessee has been as good as any team at slowing down Jackson.