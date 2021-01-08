Ravens vs. Titans staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s wild-card game in Nashville?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s wild-card game between the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 34, Titans 14: A blowout? Against this team? Here’s why. The Titans defense is really, really bad. Of the 184 teams that have reached the NFL playoffs since 2006, this year’s Titans rank 183rd in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN. Only the 2013 Chargers were worse. Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is red-hot, with quarterback Lamar Jackson flashing his MVP form and the rushing attack delivering knockout performances during this five-game winning streak. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is sure to have another excellent game plan, but that can only do so much this time around. After two one-and-done playoff exits, expect a hungry Ravens team to try to make an early statement.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 28, Titans 22: The Titans ended the Ravens’ season a year ago and got the best of them in Week 11, but this is a matchup that the Ravens should welcome. They’re a much healthier team on defense, with defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell back in the fold. The offense has reinvented itself in a way that shouldn’t be stopped by a below-average Tennessee defense. The Titans won’t be an easy out, but the Ravens are better prepared and will make amends for last season’s shocking playoff loss.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Titans 21: The Titans will pound the Ravens with running back Derrick Henry, but the Ravens return defensive tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell, who missed the first meeting earlier this season. The Ravens won’t stop Henry, but at least can slow him down. The Titans will be able to control Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground, but he’ll make some plays in the air against Tennessee’s weak pass defense. The Ravens should be motivated by two previous losses to Tennessee, including a divisional-round upset last season, and they’ll gain another edge because they are playing on the road.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 35, Titans 21: Other than Jacksonville, Tennessee might have the worst defense of any team the Ravens will have faced since Week 13. And other than Pittsburgh, the Ravens might have the best run-stopping defensive line of any AFC team in the Titans’ path. Stopping Derrick Henry won’t be easy, but Tennessee’s injury woes are a red flag. If the Ravens struggle to score for a third straight playoff game Sunday, Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman will have to take their lumps all over again.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 31, Titans 28: Lamar Jackson will have to do more damage against the Titans’ lousy pass defense if the Ravens are to stay ahead of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. The Ravens are hotter on offense and healthier on defense than they were going into Week 11. They’re perfectly positioned to turn the tables on an opponent with significant weaknesses. But the Titans’ stars will make them sweat all the way.