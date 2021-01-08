Ravens vs. Titans staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s wild-card game in Nashville?

Ravens 34, Titans 14: A blowout? Against this team? Here’s why. The Titans defense is really, really bad. Of the 184 teams that have reached the NFL playoffs since 2006, this year’s Titans rank 183rd in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN. Only the 2013 Chargers were worse. Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is red-hot, with quarterback Lamar Jackson flashing his MVP form and the rushing attack delivering knockout performances during this five-game winning streak. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is sure to have another excellent game plan, but that can only do so much this time around. After two one-and-done playoff exits, expect a hungry Ravens team to try to make an early statement.