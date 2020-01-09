Oyefusi: This feels like the fifth time we’ve publicly declared “The Patriots’ dynasty is over.” Tom Brady isn’t getting any younger and the Patriots certainly looked mortal this season, but you can never count them out. If Brady, who for the first time in his career is expected to be a free agent, decides to leave Foxborough, a new era will obviously begin. But if he decides to run it back with the only franchise he has ever played for, the Patriots are still the best team in the AFC East and won’t be knocked out easily.